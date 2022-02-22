Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 90 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $195.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

