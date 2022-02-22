Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 1,095,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

