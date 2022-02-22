Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $390.79. 39,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,165. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $398.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

