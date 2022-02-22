Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.02. 50,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The stock has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.