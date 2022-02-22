Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

AGI opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.58.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

