Albany International’s (AIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Albany International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Albany International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Albany International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Albany International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

