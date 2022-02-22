Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 671.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.19.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.