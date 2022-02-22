Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 52,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,230,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.