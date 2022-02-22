Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.