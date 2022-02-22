Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €246.77 ($280.42).
Allianz stock opened at €208.35 ($236.76) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €205.47. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($235.00).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
