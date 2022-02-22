Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Allison Transmission worth $52,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

