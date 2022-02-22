Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

