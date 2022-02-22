Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.16% of Alpha Teknova worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

