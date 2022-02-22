Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -733.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,527 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.