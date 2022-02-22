Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -733.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
