Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.14.

AYX opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

