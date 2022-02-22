Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

ATUS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

