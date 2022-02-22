Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amadeus IT Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

