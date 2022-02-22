Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Rollins comprises approximately 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,132. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

