Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 147.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after buying an additional 283,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.
BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.
In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock valued at $40,691,473. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
