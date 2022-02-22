Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 147.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after buying an additional 283,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock valued at $40,691,473. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

