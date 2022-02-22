Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $380.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

