Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 6,526 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 247,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

