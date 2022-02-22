Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $583.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

