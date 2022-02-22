American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 32,240,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,667,953. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

