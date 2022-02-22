American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

