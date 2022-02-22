American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,210,832,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

