American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $61.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

American International Group stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. American International Group has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,133,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

