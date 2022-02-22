American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $153,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

