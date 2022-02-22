American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.15. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Woodmark by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.