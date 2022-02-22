Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24.

