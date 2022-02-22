Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMYT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.
Amryt Pharma stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $577.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
