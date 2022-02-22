Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMYT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $577.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

