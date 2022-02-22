Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of ADI opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

