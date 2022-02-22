Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,531. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

