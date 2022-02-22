Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 1,057,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.