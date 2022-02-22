Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,325,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

