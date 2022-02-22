Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to report sales of $342.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $354.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

