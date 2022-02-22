Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $244.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $789.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $11,562,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 690,786 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,094. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

