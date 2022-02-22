Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,064. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $715.96 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

