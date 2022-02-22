Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 851.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Independent Bank by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

