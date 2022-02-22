Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

RAMP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 22,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,024. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

