Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.
A number of research firms have commented on LUNA. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
