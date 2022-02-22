Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

A number of research firms have commented on LUNA. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

