Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS opened at $12.36 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $396.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

