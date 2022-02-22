Analysts Offer Predictions for American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

AIG opened at $61.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

