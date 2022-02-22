Analysts Set Expectations for Angi Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Angi stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

