Analysts Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $127.71

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $114.94 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $76.76 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

