Analysts Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 18.96

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 18.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company.

OTLY stock opened at 6.97 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 6.11 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

