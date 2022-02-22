Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $109.45

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 386,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,482. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $5,768,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

