Analysts Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price at $9.67

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 3,866,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,419. The company has a market cap of $754.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

