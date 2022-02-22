Analysts Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price at $9.67

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 3,866,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,419. The company has a market cap of $754.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
