Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $178.45

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $59.33 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

