Analyzing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.65 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -21.22

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kidpik and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 108.89%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Kidpik.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

