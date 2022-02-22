Anchor Neural World (ANW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.86 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Neural World

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

